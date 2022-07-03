Look: Favorite Genie Bouchard Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Over the years, several prominent tennis players have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Anna Kournikova, Sloane Stephens and more have all posed for the iconic magazine issue in recent years.

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard joined the list a couple of years ago.

Bouchard has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, often standing out among models and athletes.

Bouchard, who's dealt with injuries in recent years, is hoping to bounce back soon.

Hopefully we'll see Bouchard back on the tennis courts playing at 100 percent soon.

