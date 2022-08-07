Look: Favorite Georgia Gibbs Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent models and athletes over the years.

Georgia Gibbs joined that list a couple of years back.

The prominent model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time as a rookie back in 2018.

Gibbs did her photoshoot in Aruba, with the photos going viral across social media.

Gibbs continues to have a major presence on social media, with more than half a million followers.

You can view Gibbs' full photoshoot here.