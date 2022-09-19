Look: Favorite Hannah Ferguson 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots have gone viral over the years.

Several prominent models, celebrities and athletes have been featured in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Hannah Ferguson is in that group.

The prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was featured in nothing but "Body Paint" for the magazine issue.

Ferguson, unsurprisingly, is one of the most-popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models.

Her "Body Paint" photoshoots went viral.

You can view Hannah's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.