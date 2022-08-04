Look: Favorite Hannah Teter Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 12: Hannah Teter of the United States looks on ahead of the Snowboard Women's Halfpipe Finals on day five of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this summer.

The latest issue featured plenty of athletes like Sue Bird, DiDi Richards and Breanna Stewart. Over the past two decades, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has included a number of notable athletes - some former Olympians.

Hannah Teter, now 35, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine back in 2010. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot.

Check it out.

Teter is just one of the many athletes who have graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick and more have all posed for the iconic magazine.

You can view Hannah Teter’s full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos here.