Look: Favorite Irina Shayk 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some legendary models over the years.

From Kate Upton to Brooklyn Decker to Marisa Miller to Tyra Banks, several prominent, legendary models have been featured in the magazine.

Irina Shayk is on that list, too.

The accomplished model has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times. She even partook in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Where is Irina Shayk now?

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently took a look at the legendary swimsuit model's career.

