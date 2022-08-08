Look: Favorite Julie Henderson 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Julie Henderson joined the list of notable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models to pose in "Body Paint" several years back.

The prominent swimsuit model posed in nothing but paint for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had several notable models pose in the "Body Paint" theme, with photos from Henderson's shoot surfacing on social media.

Henderson is among the most popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in recent memory.

You can view Julie's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue galleries here.