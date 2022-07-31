Skip to main content
Look: Favorite Kate Upton 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, if any, are more iconic than Kate Upton.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, who was featured on multiple covers, has had some pretty notable photoshoots over the years.

The "Body Paint" photoshoots might be the best, though.

Upton's "Body Paint" photos have been trending on social media over the years.

Upton is one of several notable models to appear in the "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is surprised by the feel of "Body Paint."

You can view Upton's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.