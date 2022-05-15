Look: Favorite Kate Upton Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Model and actress Kate Upton attends game seven of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on Monday morning.

Over the years, several big names have posed for the iconic swimsuit magazine. However, few, if any, have garnered as much attention over the years as Kate Upton.

Upton, who's married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander - who's starting against Washington on Sunday afternoon - has amassed a huge following.

The supermodel has more than 6 million followers on social media.

Upton has landed multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a "best of" Upton on YouTube a couple of years back.

Upton, one of the most-popular supermodels in the world, has been a major spokeswoman for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on Monday morning.

More from the issue can be seen here.