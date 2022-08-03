Look: Favorite Mallory Snyder Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Mallory Snyder (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Mallory Snyder made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2005. The following year, she returned for another photoshoot with the iconic brand.

The second photoshoot that Snyder had with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Tahiti.

Snyder, who was a TV personality for MTV's The Real World: Paris, had a blast during her second photoshoot with SI Swim.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Snyder's photoshoot from 2006 on YouTube.

Check it out:

Here's a popular photo from Snyder's shoot in Tahiti:

You can view all of Snyder's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.