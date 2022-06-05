Look: Favorite Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this year.

Over the years, several notable sports figures and athletes have posed for the iconic magazine issue. This year, a couple of star players from the WNBA took part in the issue.

There have been several tennis stars featured, too, including longtime star Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova, one of the best tennis players of the 21st century, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2006.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis stars to be featured in the issue, along with Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard and Anna Kournikova, among others.

