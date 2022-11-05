Look: Favorite Marisa Miller SI Swimsuit 'Body Paint' Photos

Just a few months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world.

Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time, but one stands above many others. Over a decade ago, Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.

Miller became one of the most iconic models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history in the late 2000's and her shoot from 2008 truly takes the cake.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Twitter account has also posted a few throwback looks at her top shoots from over the years.

She talked to SI Swimsuit about her body paint shoot.

"We had a thunderstorm coming in," Marisa recalls. "There was no light. After all that work, you don't even know if you're going to get the shot. So I ran down on the beach, and we probably only shot for 10 minutes, and right after that there was torrential downpour and we all had to scatter. But we did it. We pulled it off. Every time it works out somehow."

