Look: Favorite Michelle Jenneke Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Michelle Jenneke of Australia competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles heats during athletics on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Some notable Olympic athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Popular hurdler Michelle Jenneke joined that list several years back.

The Australian hurdler became a viral sensation for her pre-race routine earlier in the 2010s.

Jenneke went on to gain millions of fans and even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 100 meter hurdler was back in the news cycle this week, as she had an impressive showing at a meet.

