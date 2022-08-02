Look: Favorite Natalie Coughlin 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Over the past two decades, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a handful of legendary athletes.

The most notable range from Serena Williams to Alex Morgan to Lindsey Vonn to Sue Bird. Back in 2012, United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Coughlin took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

A behind the scenes look at her shoot from 2012 shows how it all came together.

Coughlin also participated in ESPN's Body Issue, where she revealed what makes her feel self conscious.

Here's what she said, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

In her interview with ESPN, the 32-year-old stunner—yes, you read that number right—discussed the pressures in professional swimming, surrounding body issues that get blown-up. Natalie even admitted to feeling self-conscious about her arms because, as she told the magazine, “it’s really hard to find a dress that’s a size 10 in the lats but a size 4 in the waist.”

