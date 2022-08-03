Look: Favorite NFL Cheerleader Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released to newsstands around the world.

Over the past two decades, the iconic magazine has worked with plenty of notable models and athletes. However, the Swimsuit issue has also featured a number of NFL cheerleaders over the years as well.

With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, let's take a look back at one of the more iconic shoot. In 2008, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit put together a special photoshoot exclusively for NFL cheerleaders from around the league.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look of this 2008 photoshoot:

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has also featured several NFL cheerleaders on its social media page as well.

Check it out.

It took a few years, but Sports Illustrated Swimsuit eventually focused on one Baltimore Ravens cheerleader.

Former Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was part of the "Swim Search" finalists for the 2021 issue.

You can view the full photoshoot featuring NFL cheerleaders here.