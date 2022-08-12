Look: Favorite Olivia Culpo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Earlier this summer the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released to newsstands around the world.

There were a plethora of returning veterans and newcomers that stole the show this year. However, fans were missing model Olivia Culpo, who had become a staple in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

She didn't participate in this year's shoot, but that gives an opportunity to throw it back to some of her best photos from years past.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit provided some of the best photos from her shoot.

Check it out.

Culpo is dating Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. Just a few weeks ago, she celebrated Christian McCaffrey's birthday with him.

"It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine," she said.

