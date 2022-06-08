Look: Favorite Ronda Rousey 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Former UFC star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey has been experiencing life to the fullest as of late.

Earlier this year, Rousey shared some cool photos of herself and her family on Instagram.

"We’ve been halfway around the world and back together already - and it’s only been 4 months since I returned to @wwe - I know Pō won’t remember any of this, but I’ll tell her it was cool," she wrote.

Rousey has certainly experienced a lot both inside and outside of the fighting ring.

Outside of the ring, Rousey posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her favorite photos have been shared on social media.

Rousey has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

You can view Rousey's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots here.

And more from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen online.