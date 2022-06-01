Look: Favorite Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier last month.

Over the years, several big-time athletes and sports figures have been featured in the magazine, including some prominent fighting stars.

Ronda Rousey is arguably the biggest name on that list.

The former UFC star turned wrestling standout posed for the issue in 2016.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the magazine over the years. She's posed for the issue multiple times.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoots here.

More from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen online.