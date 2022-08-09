Look: Favorite Rose Bertram 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

In 2015, Belgian model Rose Bertram made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She had a chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

The "Body Paint" series is considered one of the most iconic photoshoots in the swimsuit world.

Although it was Bertram's first time being in this type of photoshoot, she handled it like a total pro.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the SI Swim team working on Bertram's swimsuit:

The full album from this photoshoot is available on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's site.

Bertram followed up that experience with stunning photoshoots in 2016 and 2017.

Check them out:

You can view all of Bertram's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.