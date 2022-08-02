Look: Favorite Samantha Hoopes 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 21: Samantha Hoopes attends SWIMMIAMI Hot-As-Hell 2018 Collection at 227 22nd Street on July 21, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SWIMMIAMI)

In 2014, Samantha Hoopes made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That turned out to be the first of many photoshoots with the iconic brand.

Hoopes' first year in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine included a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

The SI Swim team managed to paint a tie-dye bikini on Hoopes in St. Lucia.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes' tie-dye photoshoot.

Hoopes also had photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Here are photos from Hoopes' other photoshoots:

Hoopes' most recent photoshoot with SI Swim took place in 2020. She returned to the magazine as a new mom.

You can view all of Hoopes' photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.