Look: Favorite Sarah Brandner 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

05 November 2021, Berlin: Sarah Brandner comes to the BVLGARI Cocktail Party at the Alhambra at Kurfürstendamm. Photo: Gerald Matzka/dpa (Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

It's almost the best time of the year for soccer fans.

The 2022 Men's World Cup is only a couple of months away at this point. In November, the world's best soccer countries will descend upon Qatar for the World Cup.

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has released some World Cup-themed photoshoots.

Sarah Brandner posed in the famous "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated.

Her body paint was soccer-themed.

Brandner has maintained a large following on social media, with more than 20,000 followers.

