Look: Favorite Shannan Click 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Model Shannan Click arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben Hur' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots, if any, have garnered more attention over the years than the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Several prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models have taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

Shannan Click once joined the list.

The popular swimsuit model posed in nothing but paint for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Click posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2011.

