Look: Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Of Robyn Lawley

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Robyn Lawley attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In 2015, Robyn Lawley made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. That turned out to be the start of a great partnership.

Lawley returned for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was photographed in Malta, Mexico and Wyoming.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of Lawley's photoshoots.

Check it out:

Lawley hasn't shied away from discussing the importance of being a role model. Fortunately for her, SI Swimsuit gave her the platform to set a good example for young women growing up.

"Once I had my own daughter, I was like, 'Wow, it's really important to set an example. It's really important to embrace who you are,'" Lawley said.

You can view all of Lawley's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.