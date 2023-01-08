Look: Favorite Swimsuit Photos Of Anna Kournikova

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Few tennis stars have reached the peak of fame as Anna Kournikova.

The legendary Russian tennis star was pretty great on the court, but she might have been even more famous off of it.

Kournikova, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, never won a Grand Slam tournament. However, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, among other events.

The Russian tennis star was perhaps even more successful off the court. She posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the early 2000s.

Some of Anna's top shots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have gone viral over the years.

It's not hard to see why.

We've seen a lot of notable tennis stars posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Genie Bouchard has gone viral, too.

Perhaps we'll see another one or two posing in the 2023 edition of the magazine.