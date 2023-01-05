Look: Favorite Swimsuit Photos Of Tennis Star Genie Bouchard

In 2017, Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Turks and Caicos.

The following year, Bouchard returned for another photoshoot with the iconic brand. This time around, she was photographed in Aruba.

Bouchard felt more comfortable on set during her second photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

"I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around and feel like I can be myself," Bouchard said.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of Bouchard's time on set.

Unsurprisingly, Bouchard's second photoshoot was a smashing success.

Check it out:

Bouchard, 28, is still playing tennis at the pro level. She had an incredible run in 2014, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 5 due to an improbable run at Wimbledon.

You can view all of Bouchard's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.