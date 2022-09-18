Look: Fighting Legend's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey is as versatile as they come in the fighting game.

The former UFC star turned wrestler has also made inroads in several different career fields, including acting and modeling.

Rousey has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

The legendary UFC star turned wrestler even took part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit series.

Rousey is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Many have also posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

