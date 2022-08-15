Look: Genevieve Morton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, if any, garner more attention than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Over the years, several prominent models have posed in nothing but body paint for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Genevieve Morton joined that special list a couple of years back.

The prominent swimsuit model posed in nothing but paint for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released a behind-the-scenes look at Morton's photoshoot.

You can view her full galleries here.