Look: Genie Bouchard's Racy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard made her return to Grand Slam play this week at the U.S. Open.

Bouchard, who's been dealing with various injuries over the last year, won her qualifying match, 6-3, 6-3, this past Tuesday. Unfortunately, she lost her second qualifying match, 6-2, 6-3, getting bounced from the tournament.

It was still a nice step in the right direction for Bouchard, who's among the more popular players on tour.

Bouchard has built up a big following off the court, doing things like posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Bouchard's top photos have gone viral on social media.

Bouchard is one of several top tennis players to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view Genie's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue galleries here.

First round play at the U.S. Open begins on Monday.