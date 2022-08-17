Look: Genie Bouchard's Racy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Several top tennis stars have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens and Anna Kournikova, among others, have all been featured in the prominent magazine issue.

So, too, has Genie Bouchard.

The Canadian tennis star, who is currently working her way back from injury, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Bouchard has been a standout model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Bouchard has shared some of her own top photos, too.

You can view Genie's full photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.