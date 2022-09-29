Look: Genie Bouchard's 'Uncovered' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Genie Bouchard has been working her way back from injury, as the Canadian tennis star has dealt with a couple of setbacks over the past couple of years.

The Canadian tennis star hasn't been able to do much on the court as of late, though she's continued to build her profile off of it.

Over the years, Bouchard has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

