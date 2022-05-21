Look: Georgina Burke's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 09: (L - R) Models Georgina Burke, Lyanna Lynette and Philomena Kwao pose at the TORRID #OwnIt Pool Party at The Commune Ace Hotel Palm Springs on April 9, 2016 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for TORRID) Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this week.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features a couple of notable rookies.

Georgina Burke is making her rookie debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Georgina Burke is the perfect pick as a 2022 rookie because of her contribution to the body-positivity movement and her own vulnerability. While the Australian model has posed for Polo Ralph Lauren swim and was once the face of Torrid’s swimsuit collection, she has created her own line of body-positive swimwear called Burke NYC. The model even wore a Burke NYC suit in her SI photo shoot, which took place in Barbados. Burke has been publicly open about her own mental health struggles and is helping tear down the walls of stigma that surround seeking therapy," SI Swimsuit writes.

Burke is one of several notable rookies in the 2022 version of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 edition can be viewed online here.