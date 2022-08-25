Look: Gigi Hadid's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the 2018 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid, one of the most popular models in the world, made her Sports Illustrated Debut in 2014.

Hadid's first-ever photoshoot with the SI Swim team took place at the Jersey Shore.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube account shared a video of Hadid's outtakes from her first photoshoot.

Hadid returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her second photoshoot with the iconic brand took place in Kauai, Hawaii.

In 2016, Hadid was photographed in the Islands of Tahiti. That was the last time she appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Here are some of the best photos from her various shoots:

You can view all of Hadid's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here