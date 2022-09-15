Look: Golf Star's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Natalie Gulbis has a laugh on the 17th green as she waits to play during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on October 01, 2020 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released around the world.

One of the things missing from this year's shoot was the body paint section. Over the past few years, plenty of top athletes have suited up for the body paint issue, including Alex Morgan and Lindsey Vonn.

In 2012, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis had the chance to participate in this photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Gulbis' photoshoot on YouTube.

Check it out:

Gulbis opened up on what it was like taking part in the shoot.

"Anyone who has ever done swimsuit or fashion modeling, or as an athlete, just to be invited is a huge honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for quite a few years, and I was so excited when they asked me to be a part of it," Gulbis said, via Golf Channel.

All of Gulbis' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.