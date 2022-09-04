Look: Golf Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable golf stars over the years.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has posed for the issue multiple times.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, went viral during her photoshoot.

Spiranac isn't the only notable golfer to be featured, either.

Professional golfer Natalie Gulbis was featured in the special "Body Paint" edition.

We've seen several prominent models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

