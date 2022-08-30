Look: Hailey Clauson's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Hailey Clauson attends The Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld presented by Infor, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

In 2015, Hailey Clauson made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in the Virgin Islands.

Clauson wore nothing but body paint for her first-ever photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Unsurprisingly, Clauson handled that photoshoot like a total pro.

The official YouTube account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Clauson's "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Clauson also appeared in the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some photos from her various shoots:

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Clauson return for another photoshoot with SI Swim.

You can view all of Clauson's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.