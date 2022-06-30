Skip to main content
37
New Articles

Look: Hannah Ferguson's First 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Hannah Ferguson attends casting for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Midtown on August 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years. 

Few, if any, garnered more attention than Hannah Ferguson's. 

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed for the magazine multiple times. However, few of her shoots, if any, received more looks than her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot. 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released a behind-the-scenes look at her "Body Paint" photoshoot on YouTube.

Some of Ferguson's best looks have been shared on social media, as well.

You can view Ferguson's complete photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this year and can be viewed here.