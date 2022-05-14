Look: Hunter McGrady Is Ready For Her Fifth Year With SI Swim

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Model Hunter McGrady visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 29, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on Monday.

In addition to some new faces joining this year's edition, some familiar models will also be returning to the project.

Hunter McGrady will be featured in SI Swimsuit for the fifth straight year in 2022.

To learn a little more about McGrady, here's her bio from SI Swim:

"Los Angeles native Hunter McGrady made her debut in SI Swimsuit as part of the 2017 model search and became a rookie in ’18. Since then, the model and mom has continued to be an advocate for body diversity and created All Worthy, her own fashion line for QVC that ranges in sizes XXS to 5X. The 28-year-old also hosts a podcast titled Model Citizen with her older sister, model Michaela McGrady."

"I have always wanted to be a model since I was really really little. My parents are in the industry so I was always around it. I would say if it's a dream of yours, go for it. There's nothing that can hold you back. And if there's something society is telling you that you might be too big, too short, too whatever, now's your time to shine, and to break those barriers," McGrady said during her SI Swimsuit 2022 shoot in Belize.

Check out Hunter McGrady in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Click here for more SI Swimsuit content.