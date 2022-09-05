Look: Hunter McGrady's Top SI Swimsuit Photos

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Model Hunter McGrady visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 29, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

By now, Hunter McGrady is an established veteran in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit world.

This year marked McGrady's fifth in the magazine. The body positivity advocate's work as a model has been the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"I have always wanted to be a model since I was really really little," McGrady said during her SI Swimsuit 2022 shoot in Belize. "My parents are in the industry so I was always around it. I would say if it's a dream of yours, go for it. There's nothing that can hold you back. And if there's something society is telling you that you might be too big, too short, too whatever, now's your time to shine, and to break those barriers."

McGrady's 2022 photoshoot was an extra special one, considering she did it less than a year after giving birth to her son.

Sports Illustrated just released a YouTube video of McGrady during her photoshoot. In the clip, she's talking about her body and what she loves about it.

You can check it out below.

You can see McGrady's full SI Swim portfolio here.