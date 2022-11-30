Look: Irina Shayk's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: SI swimsuit models Tori Praver and Irina Shayk attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at LAX on February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Irina Shayk has appeared in countless issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but it wasn't until 2009 when she participated in the "Body Paint" series.

Shayk's photoshoot from 2009 took place in Grenada. It was a unique experience for the Russian model.

A behind-the-scenes look at Shayk's photoshoot with SI Swim can be seen here.

Unsurprisingly, the finished product was stunning.

Shayk has appeared in 10 different issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, making her one of the most recognizable models in the industry.

In 2011, Shayk was the cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was the first Russian to accomplish that feat.

Shayk last appeared in the 2016 issue of SI Swim. It's possible she'll return for a future photoshoot.

You can view all of Shayk's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.