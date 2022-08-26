Look: Irina Shayk's Funniest SI Swimsuit Outtakes

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine has featured a bevy of iconic models over the years.

Irina Shayk, who has appeared in multiple Swimsuit issues, certainly qualifies as one of them.

Shayk, 36, has done a number of classic shoots for SI in her career, including a "Body Paint" photoshoot and a feature with sharks and stingrays.

Shayk knows how to have fun while she works. You can see that in this lookback at the best outtakes from her 2012 Swimsuit sessions.

The 2011 cover model, Shayk's last appearance in SI Swim came back in 2016, and you can check out all of her photos from that spread here.

This year, SI took a look back at Shayk's career as part of its "Where Are They Now?" feature for the Swimsuit edition.



You can view all of that feature here.