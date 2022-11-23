Look: Izabel Goulart's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 15: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Izabel Goulart arrives for SI on location red carpet event at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on February 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic) Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2011. She posed for the magazine in nothing but body paint.

The "Body Paint" series is considered one of the most iconic photoshoots in the swimsuit industry.

As you'd expect, Goulart was in awe of the process. And of course, the final results were on par with the rest of SI Swim's work.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Goulart's photoshoot from 2011:

Goulart returned for the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her photoshoot took place in Panama.

Goulart is currently enjoying her time at the 2022 World Cup. Her fiancé, Kevin Trapp, is one of the backup goalkeepers for Germany's national team.

Goulart, who currently has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram, has been sharing constant updates on her experience in Qatar.

You can view every photo from Goulart's 2011 shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.