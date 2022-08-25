Look: Izabel Goulart's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 15: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Izabel Goulart arrives for SI on location red carpet event at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on February 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic) Steven Lawton/Getty Images

In 2011, Izabel Goulart made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

The "Body Paint" series is one of the most iconic photoshoots that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit conducts.

Goulart said she was "amazed" by her first experience with SI Swim.

A behind-the-scenes look at Goulart's first photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was released in 2017.

Check it out:

Goulart returned for the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The second photoshoot that Goulart had with SI Swim took place in Bocas del Toro, Panama.

You can view all of Goulart's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.