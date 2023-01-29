Look: Jared Goff's SI Swim Model Fiancé Christen Harper Reveals How They Met

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

2022 was a banner year for Jared Goff and Christen Harper.

Goff enjoyed a resurgent season with the Detroit Lions and was also nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Harper was named an SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year and also made her debut on a calendar cover.

To top it off, the model and quarterback, who have been dating since 2019, got engaged in June 2022.

One month later, Harper was in Miami with SI Swim, and in a recently-released video, she told fellow SI Rookie of the Year Katie Austin how she and Goff met.

"It's called Raya. I was truly not looking for anything at the time. I had just gotten out of a long relationship and was trying to stay single for a year. Then, I met him, and the rest is history," Harper said.

Celebrities, they're just like us, even when it comes to finding love online.

For Harper's SI Swim debut, she was filmed in Barbados. You can view the highlights of that shoot below.

You can find all of Harper's work with SI Swim right here.

We can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for her and Goff.