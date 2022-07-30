Look: Jasmine Sanders Shares New Swimsuit Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Jasmine Sanders attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released nearly three months ago.

There are a few new faces in the shoot, as there are every year. However, it was the returning veterans who stole the spotlight this year.

2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jasmine Sanders was featured in the project for the fourth straight year.

Last week she shared a video showing one of her looks from Swim Week for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Check it out.

She donned three outfits for the runway, which she showed off in a video later in the week as well.

Sanders appeared on the cover of the SI Swimsuit edition alongside Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo in 2020.

"It’s so amazing to be around so many strong, confident, empowering women, you can’t help but want to be one of them!" she said after being selected as a cover model.

Check out Jasmine Sanders in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.