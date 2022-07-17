Look: Jennie Finch's Best SI Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's a special day in the baseball world, as the 2022 MLB Draft is taking place on Sunday night.

We're in the thick of the baseball season, but softball is always deserving of some attention, too.

The Women's College World Series took place earlier this year - something Jennie Finch is very familiar with.

The former Arizona pitching star won a national championship during her college career. Finch went on to star for the USA national team.

Finch was a major celebrity both on and off the field. Off the field, she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Finch's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Finch was one of the best pitchers in the history of softball, dominating both at the college level and the international level.

She retired several years ago, but remains close to the sport.

Over the years, several prominent athletes have been featured in the SI Swimsuit issue.

