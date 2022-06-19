Look: Jennie Finch's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent athletes over the years.

Longtime softball star Jennie Finch posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue during the peak of her playing days in the early 2000s.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Finch, who has since retired from softball, maintains a big profile on social media.

The legendary softball star has more than 500,000 followers.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and was released online earlier this year. It featured some prominent athletes in the WNBA.

