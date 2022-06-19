Look: Jennie Finch's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent athletes over the years.
Longtime softball star Jennie Finch posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue during the peak of her playing days in the early 2000s.
The former University of Arizona and Team USA softball star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the mid-2000s.
You can view Finch's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.
Finch, who has since retired from softball, maintains a big profile on social media.
The legendary softball star has more than 500,000 followers.
The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and was released online earlier this year. It featured some prominent athletes in the WNBA.
You can view more from the 2022 issue here.