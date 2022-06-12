Look: Jennie Finch's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Women's College World Series ended this week, with Oklahoma taking home the championship.

The Sooners have a dominant softball program, consistently contending for championships at the college level. This year, the OU program went all the way.

Jennie Finch knows a thing or two about dominating the college softball game. The legendary United States softball pitcher won a national championship during her time at Arizona.

While Finch went on to star for the U.S. national team, she also did big things off the field, including posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some of Finch's top photos with the magazine here.

Finch retired from the game of softball years ago, but she remains close to the sport.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, came out earlier this year.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the special Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.