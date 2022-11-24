Look: Jennie Finch's Favorite Swimsuit Photos
Over the years, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of notable athletes, from soccer stars to basketball standouts to Olympic gold medalists.
Jennie Finch joined that elite group earlier this century.
The iconic softball star, who played collegiately at Arizona before going on to star for the United States national team, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the mid-2000s.
Some of Finch's best photos from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have trended on social media over the years.
Finch, who has long retired from softball playing, continues to be a major voice for the sport.
She has a big following on social media.
