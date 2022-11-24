Look: Jennie Finch's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Over the years, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of notable athletes, from soccer stars to basketball standouts to Olympic gold medalists.

Jennie Finch joined that elite group earlier this century.

The iconic softball star, who played collegiately at Arizona before going on to star for the United States national team, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the mid-2000s.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Some of Finch's best photos from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have trended on social media over the years.

Finch is one of the most-popular athletes in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history.

Finch, who has long retired from softball playing, continues to be a major voice for the sport.

She has a big following on social media.

Finch is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, too.

