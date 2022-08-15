Look: Jennie Finch's Stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Baseball and softball seasons are wrapping up.

Major League Baseball still has a month-plus left in its regular season, but youth baseball and softball summer leagues are wrapping up with school beginning to start.

Few softball stars in American history, if any, were more noteworthy than Jennie Finch.

Finch, who has long retired from the game, is still staying close to the sport.

The legendary United States softball pitcher did a lot both on and off the field. Off the field, Finch became a bit of a celebrity, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

