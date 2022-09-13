Skip to main content
Look: Jessica White's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Jessica White attending the SINS with Nick Cannon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Jessica White and Nick Cannon attend Sins of Sapphire on March 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In 2007, Jessica White made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the chance to pose alongside the USC band.  

Fast forward to 2009, and White had a chance to participate in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swim. 

White, 38, wore nothing but body paint for her 2009 photoshoot. She handled it like a total pro. 

The 2009 photoshoot that White was a part of took place in Grenada.

A behind-the-scenes look at White's photoshoot can be seen here

Overall, White has appeared in every Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2007-2011. 

The last photoshoot White had with SI Swim occurred in the Philippines.  

You can view all of White's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.