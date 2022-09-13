Look: Jessica White's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
In 2007, Jessica White made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the chance to pose alongside the USC band.
Fast forward to 2009, and White had a chance to participate in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swim.
White, 38, wore nothing but body paint for her 2009 photoshoot. She handled it like a total pro.
The 2009 photoshoot that White was a part of took place in Grenada.
A behind-the-scenes look at White's photoshoot can be seen here.
Overall, White has appeared in every Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2007-2011.
The last photoshoot White had with SI Swim occurred in the Philippines.
You can view all of White's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.