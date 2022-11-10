Look: Joel Embiid's Girlfriend's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula attends SI Swimsuit On Location after party at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

In 2017, Anne de Paula made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as part of the SI Swimsuit model search. She posed for the magazine in body paint.

De Paula's first-ever photoshoot with SI Swim took place in Anguilla. The body painting that she had featured a plethora of different colors.

The 2017 photoshoot for de Paula went so well that she won the fan vote and became a 2018 SI Swimsuit rookie.

Here are some of the top pictures from her 2017 photoshoot:

De Paula has also appeared in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 issues of SI Swim.

For the past few years, de Paula has been dating Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. She shared photos of them together on Instagram.

De Paula has over 249,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view Anne de Paula's full "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.